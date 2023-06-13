Oral Roberts College World Series predictions 2023: Will the Monarchs win the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament?

The last time Oral Roberts went to the College World Series was 45 years ago. They are in it again this year after making it out of the Summit League unscathed and going on to win the Stillwater Regionals, before defeating Oregon in The Super Regionals.

After losing a close Game 1 against Oregon 9-8, many predicted that their fairytale run was ending. However, the Oral Roberts have grit and the necessary know-how that makes them a potential banana skin tie for any of the elite sides.

They pulled themselves out of that hole, forcing Game 3 on Sunday after narrowly beating Oregon 8-7 in Game 2. They showed their quality, pulling off a comfortable 11- 6 win to the consternation of an adoring nation.

Before the loss to The Ducks on Friday, Oral Roberts had been on a 21-game winning streak. They're certainly no pushovers.

The last number four regional seeds to make it to The College World Series were Fresno State in 2008 and Stony Brook in 2012. Oral Roberts has done the underdog story before with their basketball team reaching the sweet sixteen in the NCAA men's basketball tournament in 2021.

Can Oral Roberts really win it all?

It's easy to dismiss their Cinderella run as a fluke, but Oral Roberts have had to battle to be among the last eight elite teams in the nation. The fact that elite sides like Miami, Vanderbilt and Clemson were already eliminated in The Regionals helped their cause.

The teams remaining in the College World Series are all top-notch. From national number one seed Wake Forest, number two seed Florida and even fifth seed LSU with mock number one draft pick Dylan Crews.

The Golden Eagles' coach Ryan Folmar knows that in addition to his team's talent, they have peaked at exactly the right time of the year, unlike some of the other top seeds who already stand eliminated.

He was quoted saying, "We knew we were good. Man, we’ve steadily improved and continued to get better and better and better. Man, we’re playing well at the right time of year."

Oral Roberts will have to pull up their sleeves and begin again. They have to start with TCU, who easily dealt with Indiana State in two games and will be seeing this as the best possible tie to set them on their way.

