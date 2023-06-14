Tennessee 2023 College World Series predictions: Will the Volunteers win the NCAA baseball championship?

The Tennessee Volunteers have shown the ability to be one of the country's best college baseball teams. They have advanced to Omaha, Nebraska, to the College World Series portion after coming back to win a three-game super regional against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.

They have been carried by their dominant pitching staff, which is only behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 3.57 team ERA. With all of their talent and as one of the eight teams left standing, can the Volunteers be considered as one of the favorites to win the 2023 College World Series?

Who will the Tennessee Volunteers be facing in the bracket play?

The Tennessee Volunteers are part of Bracket 2 in Omaha. They are competing against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Stanford Cardinal and LSU Tigers. The Volunteers begin bracket play on Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern against LSU. This round is double-elimination, with the winner advancing to the College World Series championship series.

The only team in the bracket that they played during the regular was LSU. They lost two of three games on the road.

Will the Tennessee Volunteers win the College World Series finals?

The Tennessee Volunteers have an excellent program behind coach Tony Vitello. This program has been exceptional since he took over before the 2018 season as they have made four consecutive NCAA postseason appearances. That includes reaching Omaha twice and boasting a 234-97 record overall while being 13-7 in the postseason.

The ability to hit for power has been there as the Vols have tallied 123 home runs this season, which is tied with Campbell for sixth in Division I. Their starting pitching staff has been doing well with Andrew Lindsey being their ace. He is 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 67.2 innings.

This program has shown the ability to dominate after being one of the preseason favorites. Tennessee is in a brutal bracket to make the finals, and that is going to make things extremely difficult for the Volunteers to have a chance to advance to the College World Series championship series. It is hard to picture them beating the LSU Tigers, so don't make that bet. However, if the Tigers were to get upset, the Volunteers would be the team that could usurp them here.

Poll : 0 votes