Texas Tech catcher Hudson White commits to the Razorbacks: How is the transfer portal benefiting Arkansas baseball?

The NCAA baseball transfer portal is hot these days, with Texas Tech catcher Hudson White entering after his sophomore season. According to reports, he has found his new home with the Arkansas Razorbacks, and this has the potential to be a great fit for the two sides.

What does this mean to Arkansas and White going into the 2024 season? The Razorbacks had been one of the top teams in the NCAA this season, and adding a strong backstop in White is only going to help the team get stronger.

What should the Arkansas Razorbacks expect out of catcher Hudson White?

Hudson White did well at the plate throughout 47 games this season. He finished with a .294 batting average with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. One of the best things about his offensive numbers is that he had 27 walks compared to 31 strikeouts, so he has incredible contact skills.

He was named All-Big 12 honorable mention and was seen as one of the top players who have already entered the NCAA transfer portal.

It would not come as a surprise if 2024 is White's final collegiate season as he is expected to be a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft. He is a good backstop and calls a strong game behind the plate, and the offensive numbers make him one of the best catchers in college baseball.

Joe Doyle @JoeDoyleMiLB



futurestarsseries.com/2024-mlb-draft… Sources: Texas Tech C Hudson White is transferring to Arkansas. A big get for the Razorbacks. One of the premium catchers in the country. Full scouting report below. Sources: Texas Tech C Hudson White is transferring to Arkansas. A big get for the Razorbacks. One of the premium catchers in the country. Full scouting report below. futurestarsseries.com/2024-mlb-draft…

Looking at the Arkansas pitching staff during the season, they were 78th in Division I with a 5.22 team ERA, so having someone like Hudson White behind the dish means that number should step up and get closer to the top 50. The team ended 43-18 and lost in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn was not a catcher in his playing days, so having White help navigate a pitching staff is going to be a great addition. This team also had offensive struggles, and White should help improve on the margins.

While it is the first of a few players to jump in the NCAA transfer portal to the Razorbacks, this is definitely a positive sign of things to come as they continue to build a successful baseball program.

Poll : 0 votes