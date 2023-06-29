Top 4 Virginia baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: Kyle Teel, Jake Gelof and more

The Virginia Cavaliers have been doing extremely well every year and this year's College World Series shows us just that. However, they are set to lose a lot of talent to the 2023 MLB draft coming up, as a handful of their core is now eligible to be selected.

Let's take a closer look at their roster and rank the players leaving the program.

4. Connelly Early, LHP

Connelly Early has played only one season with the Virginia Cavaliers after getting transferred from the Army Black Knights. He is going to get ample opportunities to showcase his talent as a Southpaw pitcher and should do well at the next level.

He finished his college career with 49 appearances (34 starts) and was 23-9 with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP. He has improved on his control as he wraps up with 80 walks compared to 227 strikeouts over 207.1 innings. Expect Early to be selected close to the sixth round.

3. Ethan O'Donnell, OF

Similar to Connelly Early, Ethan O'Donnell has played a singular season with Virginia, as he played two seasons at Northwestern. O'Donnell does everything well, but nothing superb.

In 65 games last season, he finished with a 1.034 OPS with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, scored 71 runs, and 18 steals on 23 attempts. He is going to be a solid left-handed bat in any lineup and expect him to be taken in the fourth round.

2. Jake Gelof, 3B

Jake Gelof played for the Virginia Cavaliers in all three collegiate seasons and really began to showcase his talents in his sophomore and junior seasons. In his Cavaliers career, he played 161 games and finished with a .329 batting average, a .429 on-base percentage, and a .684 slugging percentage.

Gelof had 48 home runs, 186 RBIs, 104 walks, and 130 strikeouts. His brother, Zack, was a second-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics. Expect a second-round pick for Jake Gelof, as he is going to continue improving as he gets more seasoning.

Top-ranked Virginia player: Kyle Teel, C

Catcher Kyle Teel is going to make a program extremely exciting as he has been one of the most productive players in college baseball. Most catchers are primarily focused on the defensive side of things but Teel is one of the best offensive players as well.

He played three seasons and finished with a .979 OPS with 28 homers, 155 RBIs, and scored 170 runs over the course of 65 games. Teel is going to be a top-10 pick, no questions asked, and should continue to improve defensively as his career continues on.

