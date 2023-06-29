Top 5 Texas baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: Tanner Witt, Lebarron Johnson, and more 

The Texas Longhorns have a lot of talent in their program. However, they also have a handful of players heading to the 2023 MLB draft. The future of the top baseball league can change with one pick.

However, who are the top names that we should be looking at coming out of the Texas Longhorns program? Let's take a closer look at the draft class.

#5 Charlie Hurley, RHP

After spending his first two seasons with the USC Trojans, Charlie Hurley transferred to the Texas Longhorns. He has been struggling a bit. In three seasons, he has made 54 appearances (18 starts) and is 11-5 with a 4.34 ERA with 147.1 innings. But he has struggled with his control as he has 72 walks and 109 strikeouts.

Hurley is going to be a Day 3 pick. He has a good chance to be a little bit more of a project pick.

#4 Dylan Campbell, OF

Dylan Campbell has a strong arm and a good hitting tool heading into the MLB draft. He has produced well at the plate in his three seasons with Texas as he had a .295 batting average, .392 on base percentage, and .529 slugging percentage.

Campbell has tallied 24 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 42 stolen bases while being caught. He has the potential to be a solid player and is right behind the next player on the list in terms of getting drafted.

#3 Garret Guillmette, C

Catcher Garret Guillmette will turn 22 years old in September and only played one college baseball season for Texas. He played his first two years with the USC Trojans. Overall, he is a solid player.

In 162 career games, he finished with a .850 OPS, .294 batting average, 19 homers, and 106 RBIs. It is difficult to find offensive production from the catcher position, so he should wind up being selected within the first eight rounds.

2. Lebarron Johnson, RHP

Lebarron Johnson is another pitcher who makes this list. Johnson was able to become the second starter in the Texas rotation. He throws three different pitches (fastball, slider, splitter). His slider is his dominating pitch. In his two seasons, he appeared in 38 games (13 starts) and was 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 103.2 innings with 49 walks and 119 strikeouts. He is going to have a floor of being picked in the fifth round but should be within the first three rounds.

1. Top Texas Longhorns prospect Tanner Witt, RHP

Tanner Witt is a massive 6-5, 225 pounds with four solid pitches. He is a second-generation player as his father, Kevin, was a first-round pick. Witt added 20 pounds since joining Texas and can reach 97 MPH but sits at 92-95 MPH. He has a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup, so he can keep hitters off balance.

Witt is going to be turning 21 after the 2023 MLB draft and has only pitched in eight games in the last two years. Throughout his college career, he was 9-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 78.2 innings. If he can stay healthy, he will be a solid pitcher but will be a second through fourth round selection.

