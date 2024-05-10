What time does Arkansas play Mississippi State today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 10, College Baseball 2024

Arkansas kicks off its college baseball weekend series against Mississippi State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

The Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) stake their lead in the SEC Western Division standings as they take on the Bulldogs (32-16, 14-10 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Arkansas has been outstanding at its home stadium, as it has gone 31-2 this season. The school's division rival, Mississippi State, has won 10 of its last 12 games, including back-to-back SEC series victories against Vanderbilt and Alabama.

The Razorbacks will kick off their three-game series with lethal left-handed ace Hagen Smith (9-0, 1.36 ERA). He will be opposed by the Bulldogs' right-handed hurler, Khal Stephen (7-3, 2.96 ERA).

Peyton Stovall leads Arkansas' batters, hitting .362 this season. He has eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

As for Mississippi State, Dakota Jordan is hitting a team-leading .367 and has 16 homers and 56 RBIs. Hunter Hines is also good at hitting long balls for the Bulldogs, with 14 HRs and batted in 47 runs this season.

A sweep of its series against the Bulldogs this weekend would keep Arkansas on pace for breaking the team-best 22-8 SEC regular season record set in 1999. It would also move the 2024 Razorbacks into a tie with the 1999 squad, which had the best 27-game SEC mark in program history at 20-7.

What time does Arkansas play Mississippi State?

Date: Friday, May 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET)

Channel: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State livestream info

The first game of the Arkansas-Mississippi State series will be streamed on SECN+ and the ESPN App.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State past stats

Arkansas and Mississippi State will make their 115th series matchup, as both teams are tied at 57 series wins apiece. However, the Razorbacks are 27-19 when the matches are played at Fayetteville.

Arkansas has won 11 of its last 12 games against Mississippi State since 2019 and is gunning for its eighth straight series win at home.

Last year, Arkansas swept Mississippi State in its three-game series between May 5-7 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Razorbacks scattered 31 runs during the series while limiting the Bulldogs to 10.

This weekend's series is vital for both teams as they aspire to secure better seedings in the upcoming SEC Tournament from May 21-26.

Will Arkansas continue its impressive run this season with a series win over Mississippi State? Let us know your views in the comments section.

