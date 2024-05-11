What time does Georgia play South Carolina today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 10, College Baseball 2024

The 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs vs. 13th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks matchup is one of the premier college baseball games on Friday. Let's take a deeper dive into what we should be expecting and how to see every pitch of the action between two ranked Southeastern Conference foes as the regular season gets closer to concluding.

What time does Georgia play South Carolina?

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Georgia vs. South Carolina Live Stream Info

The game will air live on the SEC Network, which is part of the ESPN package. That means if you have ESPN+, the game will be available on the app. If you have the SEC Network, you can stream the contest.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Past Stats

These teams played on Thursday, where the Georgia Bulldogs flexed their muscles in an incredible offensive performance. The Bulldogs won the opening game by a final score of 14-10 and made three errors; otherwise, the game may have been even more lopsided.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the first inning, while the Gamecocks were able to answer back with three runs in the bottom of the frame. One of the biggest issues was that South Carolina pitchers finished with 10 walks to make things difficult and continue to add more baserunners.

Both starting pitchers struggled as Jarvis Evans and Kimball Roman executed one out apiece. However, the Bulldogs got 5.1 innings out of Kolten Smith to save some arms, while the Gamecocks had 4.0 innings from Ty Good and 3.0 innings coming from Drake Quinn to save some extra arms in their bullpen for Friday and Saturday's game.

This game could mean a lot for the SEC Tournament, as these teams are locked in the standings in the Southeastern Conference. With this game crucial for the brackets as the season comes to a close, it will be interesting to see how they attack this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback