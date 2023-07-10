What time is the 2023 MLB Draft? How to watch the next two days of the event, start time, top prospects, and more

Last night was the first day of the 2023 MLB draft, but it is far from over as there are two more days. The MLB draft gives us a chance to look at the pipeline of Major League Baseball and get some hope for our favorite teams as they look toward the future.

But when do day 2 and 3 kick off? Who are some of the best available players? Let's take a deeper dive into the 2023 MLB draft and discuss all that we need to know.

How can I watch the final two days of the 2023 MLB draft?

The 2023 MLB draft has already had 70 selections in the first two rounds on Sunday night. Today will encompass rounds 3-10 and there will only be one minute between selections to make the draft pick up some pace.

Day 2 of the MLB draft begins at 2 pm Eastern while Day 3 will be on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 pm Eastern. Both days will be airing on MLB's official website and be hosted from Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Day 2 consists of rounds 3-10 while Day 3 will be rounds 11-20 of the draft.

Who are some of the top remaining prospects on the board?

With 70 players taken already, there are definitely some incredible talent that are going to be called soon. One player that has fallen was Texas Longhorns pitcher Tanner Witt. As a 6-foot-6, 225 pound pitcher, he struggled in 2023 out of the bullpen after recovering from Tommy John Surgery. However, he is going to get back to where he was as he gets a full healthy offseason under his belt.

Another player to highlight is Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley. He has shown to do everything well and with the amount of hitters flying off the draft board in the first two rounds, it was a little shocking not to hear his name. As a left-handed hitting outfielder, he has shown the ability to be a five-tool player. He has played both center and left field throughout his collegiate career. Hurley should be taken extremely quickly in the third round of the draft as a steal for whoever selects him.

How have you like your favorite team's first two rounds of the 2023 MLB draft? What players are you hoping fall to them either today or tomorrow?

