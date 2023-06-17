What time does Wake Forest baseball play Stanford? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

Coming off two incredible games yesterday to begin the 2023 College World Series, we have another outstanding matchup between the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal. The game between them takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern and will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

This will be one of the top games in the tougher of the two brackets for the College World Series. What should we expect from this game, and which team will be one game away from being sent home from Omaha, Nebraska? Let's take a look.

Which team has a better chance of winning this College World Series game?

This will be an exciting matchup as Wake Forest is built on their dominant pitching staff. They have done exceptionally well, and the pitching staff was a significant reason why the Demon Deacons have not lost in the NCAA Postseason thus far. They will send their ace starting pitcher to the mound in Rhett Lowder, as he was third in the nation with 108 innings and fourth with a 1.92 ERA.

It is not just the pitching staff that has carried the program to a handful of games away from winning the 2023 National Championship. Their offense has been one of the best in Division I baseball, as they put up 22 runs in their super-regional matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. There is a reason why Wake Forest was the top-ranked program and hasn't taken their foot off the gas to get to the 2023 College World Series.

The Stanford Cardinal team was excellent this season. However, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3 of their super-regional matchup against the Texas Longhorns, they hit a pop fly that was lost in the lights and allowed the winning run to be scored. Understandably, it is sometimes better to be lucky than good, but the Demon Deacons cannot allow the same mistakes to happen again.

The Cardinal have a bunch of power hitters, as six players have hit at least 14 home runs. Power striking going up against power pitching is a must-watch.

