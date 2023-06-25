Where is the College World Series played? Here’s how to get last minute tickets for today’s 2023 CWS Finals

The 2023 College World Series finals are set to begin today, and this is expected to be one of the best in recent memory. The fifth-seeded LSU Tigers and the second-seeded Florida Gators will battle it out in a best-of-three series with the winner being crowned the national champions.

This game, and every other game during the College World Series, will take place at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. If you are trying to attend the game in person, you can check out NCAATickets.com or on the NCAA Men's College World Series app.

This is an exhilarating event to go check out. There will several events to participate in everything around the area, including the Jello Shot Challenge.

What to expect out of Game 1 of the College World Series finals

The 2023 College World Series finals are going to be an exciting matchup between two of the top programs in college baseball. The LSU Tigers are coming off a win-or-go-home bracket game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons that ended with a walk-off two-run home run by Tommy "Tanks" White in the bottom of the 11th inning. The Florida Gators swept the bracket round and have not played since Wednesday night.

With Paul Skenes pitching on Thursday night and throwing 120 pitches to get the Tigers into this position, it will be difficult to imagine him pitching outside of a bullpen role or a potential CWS finals Game 3. The offense has been a little quiet for LSU as they have scored 14 runs in their previous four games.

Florida's offense has not been too bad throughout their CWS run thus far as they have scored 14 runs in their three bracket games. Jac Caglianone was a huge factor during the regular season but has been quiet in Omaha as he is 1-for-12 with three strikeouts in the College World Series.

This team has been doing excellent in terms of their bullpen as head coach Kevin O'Sullivan has shown the ability to mix and match pitchers for whatever situation late in games they need. Their star reliever has been Brandon Neely, who has a .205 opposing batting average and a 3.76 ERA in 69.1 innings this season. He has shown the ability to be a multi-inning weapon for the Gators and could be the team's X-factor in this CWS finals as Florida should win the later innings of these games.

