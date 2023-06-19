Who does Florida play in the next round of the College World Series? A closer look at the Oral Roberts baseball roster

The winner's bracket for the 2023 College World Series has an interesting matchup between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the second-seeded Florida Gators. Both teams are 1-0 in the bracket and are trying to avoid being in the elimination bracket with a loss here today. The winner gets the ultimate advantage as they get two days off as well as not having to have the pressure of one loss ending the season.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have clicked as a unit in the NCAA Postseason thus far as they have been upsetting teams throughout the tournament to get to Omaha, Nebraska. Let's take a closer look at their roster and discuss what is making them click.

What can Oral Roberts do at the plate in this game?

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have been doing well offensively throughout the postseason and continued to hit during their first-round game against the TCU Horned Frogs to open the College World Series. After being held scoreless in the first five innings, the Golden Eagles scored two in the sixth and four in the ninth inning to pick up a one-run victory.

As a team, they finished with six runs on 11 hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Second baseman Blaze Brothers was the hero as he finished 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the ninth inning to take the lead.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



ORAL ROBERTS TAKES THE LEAD WITH A 3-RUN HR! Down to their final two outs ...ORAL ROBERTS TAKES THE LEAD WITH A 3-RUN HR! Down to their final two outs ...ORAL ROBERTS TAKES THE LEAD WITH A 3-RUN HR! 😱 https://t.co/VYNkl5Zit0

Left fielder Justin Quinn finished with a 4-for-5 game with a pair of doubles and a run scored as well to really keep the pressure on. Oral Roberts has shown the ability to put pressure on the pitcher as their 732 combined hits only trail the Virginia Cavaliers and Stanford Cardinal in college baseball.

What will the Oral Roberts pitching staff do in this game?

The Golden Eagles used three pitchers out of the bullpen in the first game of bracket play with Cade Denton pitching 48 pitches and Dalton Patten throwing 21 bullets. Harley Gollert, who struggled in Game 2 of their Super Regional matchup against the Oregon Ducks, is expected to get the start here.

In that game, Gollert pitched 4.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts. This Gators team can hit which makes things tougher for the Golden Eagles pitching staff. This team is going to have to put zeroes on the board against one of the toughest lineups in the country if they want to remain undefeated in Omaha.

Poll : 0 votes