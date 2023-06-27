Will Paul Skenes pitch for the LSU Tigers in Game 3 of the College World Series against the Florida Gators?

The big question on the minds of college baseball fans is whether or not Paul Skenes will pitch in Game 3 tonight to decide the College World Series and the College Baseball National Champion. If you have been sleeping under a rock, the LSU Tigers face the Florida Gators tonight at 7 PM EST to determine the winner of a scintillating College World Series.

Paul Skenes has been the best pitcher not only for either team but the most dominant pitcher in the college game in several seasons. Skenes' 2023 season has been legendary, and any team would be lucky to turn to an ace like Skenes with the season on the line. What's the problem, you say?

Skenes has pitched twice in the last nine days and has thrown 243 pitches. Pitching and throwing this many pitches has long-term effects on a pitcher's career. Throwing Skenes again in this spot would be a risky decision for the Tigers but also for the best pitcher in college baseball.

Let's dive into the four possible outcomes for Skenes leading into Monday night's tilt.

PAUL SKENES DOES NOT TAKE THE MOUND

Although this would be the most prudent decision for Skenes' career, it remains the unlikeliest outcome. With everything on the line, the LSU Tigers will want to throw their ace in some capacity.

If you know Skenes, the player and competitor, you know he wants to have the ball in his hand. The LSU coaching and medical staff would have to talk him out of playing, which I do not see happening.

PAUL SKENES TAKES THE MOUND AS THE CLOSER

The Tigers have several options at their disposal, including starting Thatcher Hurd. Hurd has been reliable for the Tigers throughout the College World Series, but this game is for all the marbles--would the Tigers start Thatcher over Skenes?

Would the Tigers use Skenes in an unfamiliar role, and the game could be out of hands by the time he enters the contest? Remember, the Florida Gators handed the Tigers a 24-4 beatdown on Sunday. Although closing is an option, I don't see it as a strong option.

PAUL SKENES TAKES THE MOUND AS A MIDDLE RELIEVER

The Tigers could start Thatcher Hurd, and once there is a sign of trouble, LSU could bring in their ace to settle things down. Although this is an unfamiliar role for Paul Skenes, it is justifiable and could be a strategic advantage.

Skenes could leverage the tough middle innings and keep LSU in the game, or in the lead, before turning it over to a bullpen to hold it down the rest of the way.

PAUL SKENES TAKES THE MOUND AS A STARTER

Although many may think this is the riskiest option, this is the only option if I'm on the LSU coaching staff. You start the best player in college baseball--period. I'm not suggesting you pitch Paul Skenes his full complement of pitches, but you start him with the season on the line. This situation is the type of dramatic storylines baseball fans live for, and I cannot wait to see how tonight's game plays out.

