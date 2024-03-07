3 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 7 : Sahvir Wheeler, Oumar Ballo and more

As the 2023-24 college basketball regular season winds down, the action has been heating up, and it won't be any different on Thursday. These late-season conference matchups bring many interesting player prop bets.

Two AP top-25 teams will be in action tonight, with No. 18 Washington State hosting Washington and No. 5 Arizona visiting UCLA. We will look at those two matchups and the rest of the teams in action tonight to determine the most intriguing props.

Here is a look at three of the most captivating player prop bets for tonight's college basketball slate.

Three best college basketball prop bets for Mar. 7

#3. Sahvir Wheeler, over 4.5 assists (+105)

Washington Huskies senior guard Sahvir Wheeler should be able to hit the over on his assists tonight, even though he's going against a solid defensive team in Washington State.

Wheeler is tied for 18th in assist average this season with 6.0 assists per game. He has recorded five or more assists in nine of his last 10 games. In Wheeler's first matchup against Washington State this season, he finished with five assists, making another five-plus assist night a clear possibility.

#2. N'Faly Dante, over 8.5 rebounds (-125)

Senior center N'Faly Dante and the Oregon Ducks go up against the Colorado Buffaloes tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Dante is averaging 8.5 rebounds this season, has gotten more playing time, and thus looks more comfortable on the floor since returning from injury in early January.

Dante has grabbed nine or more boards in five of Oregon's last seven games and looks to continue to be a dominant force under the rim tonight. However, Dante will have his work cut out for him, matching up with Colorado's senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who averages 10 points and seven rebounds.

#1. Oumar Ballo, over 12.5 points (-125)

Arizona's seven-foot senior Oumar Ballo has been rolling lately, tallying double-digit scoring in 10 consecutive games. Ballo averages 13.1 points this season and recorded 17 points when the Wildcats last faced the Bruins in January.

Ballo has recorded over 12 points in seven of the last nine matchups for the Wildcats, including a five-game stretch of fourteen plus points in the month of February. The Arizona Wildcats are also one of the top-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 90.3 points per game this season.

