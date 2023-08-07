4-star Jaeden Mustaf's commitment sees six schools awaiting recruiting decisions, ft. Georgia Tech, Maryland, NC State, and more

Jaeden Mustaf, a four-star recruit from Hyattsville, Maryland, has a table full of offers. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard showed out in the EYBL for AAU Boo Williams, and his name quickly flew around every major school.

Mustaf has about 17 offers, with all the top programs included, and he is expected to announce his decision on Sep. 14. He recently revealed that he will spend his senior year playing for Overtime Elite.

Jaeden Mustaf is an all-around consistent shooter and can finish at the rim against tough contests. Among others in the class of 2024, the combo guard doesn't have much hype around him.

While his decision is much awaited, Mustaf has already made official visits to a few of the offered schools. Among all, Georgia Tech seems to be the probable destination for the young prospect. Still, looking at other offers, Mustaf's favored school might change as he nears the deadline for his announcement.

Jaeden Mustaf is not ranked in the top 20

Jaeden Mustaf (Instagram)

As much of a reliable player as he is, Jaeden Mustaf is not even among the top 20 players in the class of 2024, according to ESPN 100. Mustaf is ranked 48th on the list, having an 86 overall scout grade.

Though, he is as skilled of a player as others, including Zion Walker and DJ Wagner. The four-star recruit has a spot on teams like LSU, Georgia Tech, NC State and others on his offers list.

Jaeden Mustaf also has Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Maryland on his list. Until then, Georgia Tech, who doesn't have a commitment yet from the class of 2024, will eagerly anticipate Mustaf's decision.

The Yellow Jackets coach and former NBA player, Damon Stoudamire, will look to land another reliable four-star recruit this year, and Mustaf is an excellent candidate.

Georgia Tech faced a first-round March Madness elimination back in 2021 when it faced Loyola. Prior to that, the Yellow Jackets made their last national tournament appearance in 2010.

With over a month left till Mustaf names his next destination, it will be interesting to see where he decides to take his talents. He played 20 EYBL games last season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

It is up to Mustaf to pick the very best option for himself, as he has a lot of room for improvement compared to his competition in the class of 2024. Mustaf will have to prove his worth once he enters college basketball if the youngster wishes to make it big-time one day.