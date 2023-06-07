5 most underrated rebounders in the 2023 NBA Draft: Ft. Julian Phillips, Jordan Walsh, James Nnaji, and more

The 2023 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away as it set to take place on June 22. While Victor Wembanyama is a lock to be selected as the first overall pick in the draft, everything else following is up in the air.

Teams selecting will look for players with a combination of production and upside as they look to improve their teams both now and in the future.

While rebounding is not as valued as it once was, as evident by Andre Drummond's lack of playing time, it is still a very important facet of the game. Take a look at five underrated rebounders heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, with one surpising name listed.

#1: Former Tennessee Volunteers forward Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips did not have rebounding numbers that jump off the board during his lone season with the Tennessee Volunteers. The freshman forward averaged just 4.7 rebounds per game.

That was largely due to a limited role as his rebounds per-40 minutes were at 7.8 rebounds per game, a very strong number for a wing player. Phillips has the tools to become a very effective rebounder at the next level.

#2: Former Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh is in a similar position as Julian Phillips in that he averaged just 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Walsh averaged 6.4 rebounds per-40 minutes, which are solid numbers for a forward.

#3: Former Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II averaged just 5.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils. He was able to post 10.5 rebounds per-40 minutes, however, showing plenty of upside as a rebounder.

Combined with his 4.7 blocks per-40 minutes, Lively II could be a fit for a team in search of rim protection and rebounding in the 2023 NBA Draft.

#4: Former FC Barcelona center James Nnaji

James Nnaji averaged just 3.0 rebounds per game for FC Barcelona last season. The 18-year-old center had per-36 minutes averages of 8.9 rebounds per game. As he continues to grow and fill out his frame, his rebounding skills will only increase.

#5: Projected 2023 NBA Draft first overall pick Victor Wembanyama

It is difficult to label any part of Victor Wembanyama's game as underrated considering the attention he has received. There hasn't been much discussion about his rebounding abilities, however.

The projected first overall of the 2023 NBA Draft averaged 10.4 rebounds per game last season. He averaged 11.7 rebounds per-36 minutes. Wembanyama has the potential to be a monster on the boards.

Poll : 0 votes