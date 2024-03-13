Arizona State vs Utah injury report and predictions, Mar. 13: Latest on Brycen Long, Zane Meeks, and more

Arizona State vs Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament is on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Arizona sits in pole position in the Pac-12 table and comes in with an 18-13 record. Meanwhile, Utah Utes have a 14-17 record and find itself in 10th spot.

Arizona State vs Utah injury report

Arizona State has two players who are not fit to play, while Utah has three players injured.

Brycen Long (Arizona State)

Long is out for the season due to illness. Long suffered a seizure over the Christmas break.

“It’s been a struggle,” Long said. “I felt like I was getting warm, getting used to the team, and getting my spot in the rotation. And over the break, I suffered a seizure, which put me in the hospital for a couple of days.

"Obviously, I was trying to figure out why it happened. I’ve never suffered anything like that. But the good thing is everything (post-seizure tests) has come back good.

Long is averaging 4.0 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists with a 77.8% FG.

Zane Meeks (Arizona State)

Meeks has not played since Nov. 24 due to a foot injury. Coach Hurleyy said that there have been no signs of Meeks getting back on the court.

“He won’t play this weekend (against Utah on Thursday or Colorado on Saturday),” Hurley said. “But there’s a chance that if things progress the right way that he might be able to play (on Jan. 11) at Washington.”

Zane Meeks is averaging 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.2 assists with a 46.2% FG.

Branden Carlson (Utah Utes)

Carlson got injured after he tangled up with Oregon defender N'Faly Dante under the basket in Utah's tough loss on Mar. 9.

“You never want to lose, and and there’s no such thing as moral victories, but I thought we did a lot of things well tonight to give ourselves a chance to win this game,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

Carlson is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shooting 48.8%.

Rollie Worster (Utah Utes)

The Utah guard Rollie Worster is out indefinitely. He suffered a leg injury against the Bruins in January, and according to coach Craig Smith, there's no timetable for his return.

Worster is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds,and 5.5 assists and shooting 40.9%.

Wilguens Exacte Jr. (Utah Utes)

Utah Utes have been without Exacte this year. The #11 guard is out for the season after he elected to take a medical redshirt for the 2023-24 season due to an unspecified injury.

“Wil is actually going to have a procedure this week,” Smith said. “He met with the doctors and (team head athletics trainer) Trevor (Jameson) last week.

"At this point in the season, even if he would get cleared — now he’s going to go through the procedure. He’s going to redshirt this year. He’ll be out for the season.”

Last season, Exacte averaged 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists and shot 33%.

Arizona State vs Utah Prediction

Utah needs at least two wins to get in the PAC-12 Tournament. They have not been in good form this season, with recent losses coming against Oregon Ducks and Oregon State.

Arizona State, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and scored only 47 points against UCLA in their last game. However, they have allowed 81+ points in three of their last five games.

Arizona State vs Utah Utes Info

Arizona State vs Utah Utes will tip off on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. E.T. Who will come out with the W in the Arizona State vs Utah game?

