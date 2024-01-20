"Being offended by Horns Down is soft": Joel Klatt blasts Texas HC Rodney Terry for being sensitive about UCF players’ ‘classless’ celebration

Texas MBB head coach Rodney Terry was recently in the news after his team's loss to UCF, claiming that the Knights players' 'Horns Down' celebration after the victory was "classless." Numerous people have already weighed in on the issue, and most recently, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt had this to say about Terry on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Klatt tweeted:

"Being offended by Horns Down is soft...Why are people so eager to be offended these days...Don't pay attention to what others say about you!! The only thing you have total control over is your own effort level...that's it!"

The loss was already bad for the Longhorns, who were the 8.5-point favorites over the Knights before it began. The 77-71 victory was punctuated by UCF's immense 45-27 performance in the second half, which put away Texas for good. The UCF players were hyped about beating a marquee team, celebrating with the 'Horns Down' gesture.

But by the end of the game, Terry was seen telling Knights players that what they were doing was "classless."

Expand Tweet

The Texas head coach further said (via USA Today):

"I'm a big believer in you win the right way, you lose the right way... You carry yourself the right way. You don't go through the handshake line, or prior to getting to the handshake line, and have about six or seven guys putting the horns down. We don't do that."

What is 'Horns Down?'

To understand the kerfuffle with Horns Down, one should also know about Texas' own celebratory hand gesture: the 'Hook 'em Horns'.

Both of these celebrations allude to the Texas Longhorns' mascot, a Longhorn. Texas fans use this gesture to cheer for their team, and most notably will flash it when their team is winning. And since UCF was upbeat about beating a favored Longhorns hoops squad (coming back from a 15-point deficit), they were celebrating as a way of telling Texas fans to "put the horns down."

Fan reactions to the 'Horns Down' issue

It seems that a lot of people on the web at least (Klatt included) are likewise calling out Rodney Terry – and at times it even included Texas' own fans going up against the coach.

Here's one post on X from Heartland College Sports:

Expand Tweet

Here are other posts, even one from a purported Longhorns fan:

Expand Tweet

One UCF Knights fan page expectedly chimed in with a quip of their own, featuring their own mascot:

Expand Tweet

Lastly, here's a GIF of the late great Kobe Bryant saying "soft" being used as a dig on Terry:

Expand Tweet

Either way, it seems like Rodney Terry will continue to be a bit incensed about the loss far more than the 'Horns Down' gesture. That's because, with it, the Longhorns dropped to 1-3 in conference matchups, not to mention they blew a 16-point lead to lose by seven in the end.