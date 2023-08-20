CBB fans "proud" as LSU star Angel Reese gives it back with her $12,000 donation for the tuition of an SFA student

Angel Reese made headlines again when her mum, also named Angel Reese, posted a tweet about her daughter donating $12,000 to her alma mater, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Reese's mother revealed that the LSU star was donating to the same fund that helped pay her way through all four years of high school.

Angel Reese has had a phenomenal year winning the national championship with the Tigers and emerging as one of the faces of college sports. Her charisma and athletic abilities have propelled her to lucrative brand endorsements, and charity is emerging as one of her strongest suits.

This donation comes after Reese also held a back-to-school block party at St. Frances Academy, where she donated backpacks for the kids containing clothes, hygiene products, supplies and food.

The CBB fans reacted warmly to the 'pay it forward' initiative shown by Reese.

The Angel Reese Foundation

Angel Reese's most controversial moment came during the NCAA championship game against Caitlin Clark's Iowa when she did the John Cena 'you can't see me' gesture.

Off the court, she has shown a side of altruism that combines her fame, NIL valuation and a passion for female empowerment in sports.

A few months ago, she launched the Angel C. Reese Foundation. The mission statement for the foundation states:

“Foster equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives, develop practical solutions to overcome systemic challenges, and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world.”

The foundation hopes to hold financial literacy classes, camps and offer scholarships in the future.

It continues a trend of female empowerment that is sweeping through college sports led by female student-athletes. Before the formation of Reese's foundation, popular LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne also launched her own organization.

Dunne's initiative is called The Livvy Fund, and she formed it so that female prospects could also fight for equal NIL opportunities with male athletes.

Dunne and Reese have emerged as strong candidates on On3's 100 valuation list, sitting No. 2 and No. 6 in a male-dominated list full of football stars.

Brands have flocked to the two female prospects as some of the most recognizable college stars.

The female student-athletes, spearheaded by Angel Reese, are breaking the glass ceiling in this NIL-rich era and showing that a balance exists with their altruistic actions.