Cincinnati vs. Houston basketball injury report and predictions, February 27: Latest on Ramon Walker Jr. & Terrance Arceneaux

The Cincinnati Bearcats go on the road to play the No. 1-ranked Houston Cougars tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati is 16-11 this season and coming off a 75-57 blowout loss to TCU on Saturday. The team is on a two-game losing streak. Houston, meanwhile, is 24-3 and coming off an 82-76 OT win over Baylor on the road.

Cincinnati vs. Houston basketball injuries

Cincinnati has a clean injury report, while Houston has two players listed on the injury report.

Ramon Walker Jr., Houston

Ramon Walker Jr. is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

He reportedly suffered a meniscus tear during practice, keeping him sidelined for the remaining season.

The guard is averaging 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in his third season at Houston.

Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Terrance Arceneaux is also out for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles.

He tore his Achilles back in December and underwent surgery just a few days later. Before the injury, Arceneaux played in all 11 games and averaged 5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 0.7 apg.

Cincinnati vs. Houston basketball predictions

Houston is a massive 13.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the game tonight.

The Cougars have the best defense in the nation holding teams to the second-lowest effective field goal percentage, and is fourth in turnover rate. Houston should be able to really limit the offense of the Bearcats who have struggled mightily this season.

The Cougars will be able to cruise to a lopsided win here to get their 25th win of the season. Houston will cover the 13.5 points and take Cincinnati's under 59.5 points. The Bearcats won't be able to produce much offense here against the Cougars.

Prediction: Houston covers the -13.5.