College hoops world subtly trolls Detroit Mercy for snapping 27-game losing streak: "All their other games were just flukes"

College basketball fans subtly roasted the Detroit Mercy after the Titans rolled to an 81-66 win over IUPUI on Wednesday night.

The victory snapped their 27-game losing streak dating back to last season. Detroit Mercy, who entered the day as one of the winless teams in the 2023-24 season, won its first game since defeating Purdue Fort Wayne in last year's conference tournament.

The Titans' losing streak broke the previous Horizon League record of 23 set by Cleveland State in 2003-04.

SportsGrid host Ben Stevens summarized the craziness of the Titans' win in one tweet:

College Basketball Report seemed to hail Detroit Mercy's win with a shouting, all-caps post on X, formerly Twitter:

On the other hand, one fan felt that the Titans' 27 straight losses were just a blip on the radar:

Another one felt that it was a "beautiful victory" for the Titans in jest:

Fans were amused by the game's other sidelight – the fan who stormed the court right after the game:

Other fans seemed to have connected the Titans to the Detroit Pistons, who have tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in the NBA this season:

Detroit Mercy vs IUPUI

What's next for Detroit Mercy?

The Titans may have broken their losing skid on Wednesday, but they have a chance to pick up a new streak – wins.

Detroit Mercy will go for back-to-back wins against Purdue Fort Wayne (16-10, 7-8 in Horizon League) on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall.

Incidentally, Purdue Fort Wayne was the last team that Detroit Mercy won before the victory against IUPUI.

The Titans will rely on Jayden Stone, who scored 25 points in the game against IUPUI. He averages a league-best 20.4 ppg.

Marcus Tankersley will also be another player to watch for Detroit as he picked up 19 markers, on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

After Purdue Fort Wayne, Detroit Mercy will meet Wright State on Feb. 22, then travel to Youngstown State (Feb. 28) and close it out at Oakland on March 2.

They hope to finish the season on a bright note that will serve as a motivating factor for their 2024-25 campaign.

Can Detroit Mercy come up with another win this season or lose their remaining schedule? Let us know in the comments section.