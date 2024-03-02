Duke vs Virginia basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Caleb Foster, Christian Reeves and more

Tenth-ranked Duke faces Virginia at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday in an exciting matchup between two ACC schools at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke's latest performance and season

The Duke Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) are second in the ACC, behind the North Carolina Tar Heels. While they boast an impressive home record of 14-2, their away record of 6-4 needs improvement.

The Tar Heels, ahead of them, are ranked No. 9 in the nation and also have a game in hand.

Duke beat the Louisville Cardinals 84-59 on Wednesday. Louisville is having a terrible season at 8-20. Duke's top scorer was Guard Jeremy Roach, who scored 19 points, while guard Tyrese Proctor led the team in assists, with seven

Virginia's latest performance and season

The Virginia Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6) are third in the ACC, below Duke and above Clemson. They have a strong home record of 12-2 but also have a weak spot in their 5-5 road record, which is middle of the road.

Virginia's last game was against the Boston College Eagles, who they also defeated 72-68 on Wednesday. Their top scorer was guard Reece Beekman, who had 18 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. He also led them in assists, with seven.

Duke vs. Baylor Injury Report

Duke Injury Report

Caleb Foster G- Questionable Saturday/ Foot

Christian Reeves C- Out for the season/ Ankle

Jaden Schutt G- Out for the season/ Player redshirted

Virginia Injury Report

No player has been reported as injured for tonight's clash with the Duke Blue Devils. Virginia will be at full strength.

Duke vs. Virginia Odds

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers spread: Duke -9.5

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers over/under: 124 points

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers money line: Duke -499, Virginia +375

These are the odds for the game, as presented by SportsLine.