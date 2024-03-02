Florida vs South Carolina basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Myles Stute, Aleks Szymczyk and more

The No. 24 Florida Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) are on the road Saturday after a two-game homestand to take on the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks (23-5, 11-4). This matchup will tipoff at noon ET on ESPN from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

The Gators have been in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week after winning five of their last six matchups. They enter this contest after beating Missouri 83-74 on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks are just 2-2 over their previous four outings after a seven-game winning streak. They were able to narrowly defeat Texas A&M 70-68 on Wednesday.

These teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Here is the latest on the players who find themselves on the injury report before this game.

Florida vs. South Carolina basketball injuries

Aleks Szymczyk, Florida

Sophomore forward Aleks Szymczyk remains idle for today's game and is set to return in mid-March from a fractured foot he suffered in late August. He was originally cleared for action in January but has not logged any minutes for the Gators.

Szymczyk played in 14 games for Florida last season, averaging 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists. The 6-foot-10 forward from Frankfurt, Germany, last played for the Gators in their first-round NIT matchup on March 15.

Myles Stute, South Carolina

Senior guard Myles Stute is questionable for Saturday's contest with a knee sprain. This injury has kept Stute out of South Carolina's previous two games and leaves his status up in the air for the team's battle with the Gators.

Stute is averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Gamecocks in his 23 outings. The Vanderbilt transfer last played in South Carolina's 64-63 loss to LSU on Feb. 17. Stute tallied six points and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

Ebrima Dibba, South Carolina

South Carolina guard Ebrima Dibba made his long-awaited return for the Gamecocks against Texas A&M on Feb. 28. After being out with an Achilles injury, Dibba logged six minutes in South Carolina's 70-68 win over the Aggies. Dibba recorded two points on 1-3 shooting from the field.

Dibba had been out of action since November after re-aggravating an Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of last season. He should be ready to go again in this matchup, but he will likely play limited minutes once again.

Florida vs. South Carolina predictions

This SEC showdown will mark the first and only time these two conference opponents will meet this year's regular season. These teams match up well together, which should result in a very close contest.

The Gators are 2-4 against ranked opponents this season, with wins over Auburn and Kentucky. Saturday's matchup against South Carolina will be the first of a tough two-game stretch for the Gators as they face No. 14 Alabama in just three days.

The Gators' success this season has been largely due to their talent at the guard position. Seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin lead the team in scoring, with Clayton averaging 16.8 points per game and Pullin averaging 15.3. Florida's leading rebounder, Tyrese Samuel, is coming off a 28-point outburst in the Gators' win over Missouri.

South Carolina has won two straight at home and now looks to continue that success on the road. Like the Gators, the Gamecocks have one more ranked opponent left on their regular season schedule when they visit No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday.

South Carolina's duo of Meechie Johnson and B.J. Mack lead the team in scoring, averaging just over 13 points per game. Johnson is coming off a game-high 22-point performance in just 29 minutes in the Gamecock's win over Texas A&M.

This matchup is expected to be close, with South Carolina entering as a 2.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET. Florida is statistically better in the rebounding, steals and blocks categories. This could ultimately be the difference in this matchup, with the Gators pulling off a slight upset.

Prediction: FL 74, SC 70

