Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Jan. 16 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers face the Florida Gators on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time at the Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Vols have had a strong start to their season, with an overall record of 12-4, which ranks them among the top-10 teams in the nation. The Gators, meanwhile, have played the same number of games but lost one more, with a 11-5 record.

Last time out, the Vols beat the Georgia Bulldogs 85-79. Guard Dalton Knecht was their top scorer with a whopping 36 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Only the other two players on the Volunteers roster scored 10 or more points. Forward Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with five assists at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Gators registered their 11th win of the season, a 90-68 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at O'Connell Center in Gainsville, Florida. Riley Kuegel was Florida's top scorer with 20 points, five rebounds and no assists. Guard Zyon Pullin led with eight assists.

Florida vs Tennessee Betting Tips

The -10 line has been covered by the Volunteers in seven of their last 10 home games.

The Gators started 0-2 in SEC play, but just one of their last conference matchup by 22 points against Arkansas.

Guard Dalton Knecht has been the Volunteers' best scorer, with 17.2 PPG.

The Gators have hit the game total Over in 21 of its last 32 games.

The Volunteers have hit the 1H money line in 24 of its last 34 games.

Florida vs Tennessee Odds and Prediction

Moneyline (ML): Florida +360 | Tennessee -500

Against the spread (ATS): Florida +9.5 (-110) | Tennessee -9.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 159.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

These are the odds as presented by BetMGM. This will be a close game, but our money is still on their Volunteers to win propelled by the performances of Dalton Knecht. Tennessee should win what will be a close encounter with the Gators.

Prediction: Tennessee 89-83 Florida