"He means Euro league" "Wise decision, young man": Fans have mixed reaction to Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso declaring for 2024 NBA Draft

Basketball forward Ugonna Onyenso, who played for Kentucky Wildcats, has reportedly announced his entry into the transfer portal for the 2024 NBA draft, set to take place in New York City on June 26-27.

Onyenso, who was ranked No. 47 among NBA draft prospects in the ESPN 100, told ESPN that he is hiring an agent and that is fully committed to the NBA. He said:

"I'm not thinking about coming back to play college basketball. I'm 100% focused on the NBA."

Fans had mixed reactions to Onyenso's decision. One fan wrote:

"He means Euro league"

While another tweeted:

"Wise decision, young man"

Another fan asked a humorous question:

“Who is advising these kids? Lmao”

Few fans think it's too early for the youngster to declare himself for the NBA draft.

“I rarely say this and hope for the best, but it’s too soon. Hope I’m wrong!,” one wrote.

“Wow tbh I wonder if he will even be drafted. Might be the best thing for him now,” another tweeted.

“Love him but he won’t be playing in the NBA anytime soon,” another fan wrote.

Onyenso could not participate in the first six weeks of the season due to ankle surgery in July. However, he became Kentucky's full-time starter during SEC play and had a 15.3 block percentage.

ESPN has predicted that Onyenso will be selected in the second-round of the NBA draft, with the 45th overall pick, by the Los Angeles Clippers. The first round of the draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by the second-round the next day at ESPN's studio in lower Manhattan.

Ugonna Onyenso had already made up his mind

Tre Mitchell #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats and Ugonna Onyenso #33 of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Onyenso played in 24 games during the 2023-24 season for the Wildcats under former coach John Calipari, starting in 14 of them. He averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game.

Onyenso said he declared for the NBA draft before meeting new Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

“As of today, I don’t plan on entering the transfer portal,” Ugonna Onyenso said. “I feel like I am ready for the NBA.” [h/t ESPN]

“I haven’t met with Mark Pope,” he added. “I only spoke on the phone with him three days ago. I’m ready to go to the next level and show what I can do, but I’m not closing any doors.”

The transfer portal shuts down on May 1. Reportedly, any players who have not submitted their names by then would stay with their current schools if they choose to return to college basketball. The ultimate deadline for the NBA draft falls on May 29.

