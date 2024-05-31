“He’s better than Bronny” “Bro's 36” - College hoops fans left debating over Caleb Love’s decision to return for another year

Arizona Wildcats star Caleb Love recently joined the list of several college basketball players who opted to withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft. Coleman Hawkins, Alex Karaban, and Alabama's Mark Sears are among the other names who decided to back out from the draft on Wednesday.

Caleb Love shared his decision to withdraw through a video on social media.

"Wildcat Nation, it's been so amazing the way you've welcomed me and showered me with love," Love said. "There's no way I can walk away from that right now. The show goes on."

While this news has certainly stirred up excitement among the Wildcats supporters, it has also sparked lively conversations among college hoops fans.

In an Instagram post regarding Love's decision by Bleacher Report Hoops, fans took over the comments section. One user (@shittalkinvick_) compared him to Bronny James.

"Wild part is he’s better than Bronny and Bronny staying in the draft."

A fan commented on Instagram

Another user (@_charlesbarnes) commented:

"Bro's 36."

A fan commented on Instagram

One fan (@kendell5406) expressed disappointment in Caleb's decision.

"Why he was good enough to get drafted?"

A fan commented on Instagram

Furthermore, fans have had their say in a video posted by Caleb Love on X.

"Excited to have you wearing the Cardinal and Navy for another season Caleb!!"

One fan was thrilled with the news:

"This is FANTASTIC news! Gonna be an epic year in the Big12. Bear Down and go out with a bang!"

Additionally, another X user BearDownBeatMM (@GopherTheW) commented with a picture of the Arizona Wildcats mascot.

"Leave a Legacy let’s goooooooo, " the fan wrote.

X user Jimmy Jump (@runawayjimjump) is over the moon about Love's return, bursting with joy and eagerness to witness their hero back in action with the team.

"Pumped and jacked to have you back! Let’s do this," the fan commented.

Love transferred to Arizona in 2023 following a three-year stint at North Carolina. Now, having pulled out from the NBA draft, he is set to return to Arizona for his last season.

Caleb Love's college career

6-foot-4, 205 lb guard Caleb Love was a five-star recruit, ahead of his move to college basketball. Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN all awarded him 5 out of 5 stars.

The St. Louis, Missouri homegrown spent the first three years of his career at the NC Tar Heels. Caleb averaged 14.6 points over a span of three years in Chapel Hill, before his much-anticipated move to Arizona in 2023.

Love was honored with the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year Award after his dominating performance during the season. He helped the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.