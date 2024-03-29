Houston vs Duke Sweet 16 Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 29 - March Madness 2024

The Sweet 16 is set for its second day on Friday, March 29. The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars will take on the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Houston is coming off a 100-95 OT win over Texas A&M in the second round while Duke routed James Madison 93-55.

Houston vs Duke: Prediction

The Houston Cougars crushed Longwood in the first round but had a scare against Texas A&M in the second round. The Cougars allowed Texas A&M to go on a 17-5 run, which included a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime.

“The last two minutes was Murphy’s Law,” Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters afterwards. "We kept missing some free throws. The ball was bouncing all over the place. They didn’t miss a three. And they didn’t make an easy one. They were all hard threes.”

Although the Cougars struggled in the final minutes, Sampson believes that it was a good learning experience for them.

“Being able to get through that game and come out on top, it’s a testament to how connected we are as a team,” he said. “From Jamal to Ryan, it’s just everybody being ready to play.”

As for Duke, the Blue Devils have yet to face any adversity through their two games. Duke blew out Vermont 64-47 in the first round and then beat James Madison 93-55.

“To be in the Sweet Sixteen is something that I'll never take for granted,” Scheyer said, per the Duke Men's Basketball X account. “What a special opportunity that we have here, and I'm really proud of our guys for the effort, the fight, the competitiveness we had. For us now, it's about {getting} back to work.

"We still have things we need to do better…To be practicing late in March is a special thing, and we're going to take advantage of this moment.”

The Blue Devils' attack has been outstanding thus far in March Madness, while Houston's defense was ranked first in the nation but struggled against Texas A&M. Houston will need to play their best defense to win here, but Duke can take advantage of Kyle Filipowski's size in the post.

Prediction: Duke pulls off the upset wins.

Duke vs Houston: Odds

Spread

Duke -4 (-112)

Houston +4 (-108)

Moneyline

Duke +160

Houston -192

Total

Over 134.5 (-108)

Under 134.5 (-112)

Duke vs Houston Picks

Pick 1: Duke to win +160.

Pick 2: Duke +4-112.

Pick 3: Over 134.5 (-108)

Pick 4: Kyle Filipowski over 14.5 points (-130)

