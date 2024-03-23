Houston vs Longwood Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 22 | March Madness 2024

We got another David vs Goliath matchup in the 2024 NCAA tournament. In the South Regional, the Longwood Lancers (21-13) will try to be the third 16th-seeded team in NCAA Division 1 history to pull off an upset against a No. 1 team as they face the Houston Cougars (30-4).

There are already a couple of major upsets in this year's March Madness, with Cinderella teams like the Oakland Golden Grizzlies scoring a big win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Let's discuss and break down the details of this No. 1 vs No. 16 matchup in the first round.

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers: Prediction

Kelvin Sampson's Houston have dominated their opponents this year defensively, which is reflected in the points allowed per game statistic.

Teams have only scored 57 points per game against the Cougars this season, not to mention their 88.2 defensive rating. Houston leads the whole NCAA Division 1 men's basketball in both stats, making them one of the top squads defensively.

The Cougars' senior guard, Jamal Shead, has been the engine of this Houston squad on both ends of the floor. The Big 12 Player of the Year and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, Shead is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Lancers head coach Griff Aldrich has done a great job as Longwood started the season strong with a 12-game winning streak. However, the team struggled in conference play, going 6-10 record, good for 5th in their conference.

The team's huge run in the Big South tournament made up for the losing record in conference play, punching them an automatic bid in the big dance.

Like Houston, Longwood is one of the top defensive teams in the nation, ranking 67th in points allowed (67.9 per game) and 45th in defensive rating (98.3). The Lancers have crashed the offensive boards with the best of them, ranking 10th in this category. These potential second-chance opportunities will be crucial against a team like Houston.

Prediction: Houston Cougars wins

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers betting odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line ATS O/U Houston Cougars -24 (-108) Under 128 (-110) -5243 18-15 14-19-0 Longwood Lancers +24 (-113) Over 128 (-110) +1700 16-15 18-13-0

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers game details

Matchup: (1) Houston Cougars vs (16) Longwood Lancers

Date and Time: Friday, March 22, 2024 (9:20 p.m. ET)

Venue: FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee)

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers betting tips

Aside from the Cougars' ability to clamp up teams with the best of them, they are also ranked No. 1 in the Simple Rating System. This metric takes into account a team's point differential against their opponents and the quality of their competition via the strength of schedule statistics.

Even though the Lancers average more points than the Cougars heading into the tournament, the quality of competition might be a big factor in this statistic.

The Houston Cougars are tremendous favorites against the Longwood Lancers.

Pick: Houston Cougars -24 (-108)