How to watch UConn vs. San Diego State tonight? TV channels, streaming options and more

A rematch of the 2023 national championship game is set to get underway in the Sweet 16 in 2024 as No. 1 UConn takes on No. 5 San Diego State. Both teams are looking to return to the championship game but will have to go through one another to make it happen.

In an exciting game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the Aztecs lost out to the Huskies last year, missing out on its maiden national title. However, Brian Dutcher's team will be ready to exact revenge on Thursday night at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts.

UConn is still playing with the momentum of last season, having been one of the most dominant teams this year. The Huskies entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and remain at the top of the AP Top 25 poll. They are the favorites for the Sweet 16 encounter.

How to watch UConn vs San Diego State?

The highly anticipated Sweet 16 matchup between UConn and San Diego State will be airing live to television audiences on TBS and TruTV. Fans hoping to stream the game have a couple of options to choose from including DirecTV, Sling, Hulu, Max and a host of others.

When and where are UConn and San Diego State playing?

The Huskies and the Aztecs’ Sweet 16 encounter will be at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday. The game is set to tip off at 7:39 p.m. Eastern Time.

UConn vs. San Diego State ticket prices

The price of entry tickets for the game between the Huskies and the Aztecs at TD Garden in Boston ranges from $193 to $1,122 depending on the seating tier. Tickets are available on VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and other platforms.

What are the chances of an upset?

San Diego State showcased its prowess with an impressive performance on Sunday.

They dominated Yale on the road, cruising to an 85-57 victory. The outcome of the game was essentially determined by halftime, with the Aztecs holding a commanding 45-21 lead.

With their momentum, along with the zeal to avenge last season’s defeat, San Diego State could stage an upset in Boston on Thursday night. March Madness has had a series of giant-killing this year, so the Aztecs could be motivated to pull out one.

Nonetheless, the Huskies remain a solid team and are focused on their way to retaining the national title. In March Madness, though, you never can say never.