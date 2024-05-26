IN PHOTOS: 5 times South Carolina's Raven Johnson donned trendy outfits via IG snaps

The South Carolina star hooper, Raven Johnson, recently opened up about the infamous "waving" incident that happened between her and the former Iowa phenom, Caitlin Clark. She wrote a cover story for "The Players' Tribune," where she shared the aftermath of the incident and also talked about her second national championship title victory.

Since then, fans have been wanting to know more about Johnson. The four-time state champion is not only known for her impressive on-court presence, but she is also someone who turns heads because of her stylish outfits. So, let's take a look at five of her best, trendy outfits as per her Instagram feed.

#1 Raven Johnson's pre-birthday outfit

The first ensemble on the list is her pre-birthday outfit, which she rocked in one of her Instagram posts. The look comprised of a denim mini skirt, paired with a silver cropped jacket and black boots.

The diamond-studded 'R' pendant added much-needed bling to the outfit.

#2 An all-black piece for birthday

For her birthday, Johnson wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, padded sleeves and draped body. She completed the outfit by adding heels and she also held a bouquet of red roses for the pictures.

#3 A trendy twist on a classic combination

A pair of denim pants paired with a jacket and a cropped top is a classic combination. Raven put her own twist to this combo, where she wore a faux leather pant with a colorful zipper jacket and a black cropped top.

Image Credit: Raven Johnson's Instagram Post

She added sneakers to her look, making it an ideal choice for a daytime or nighttime fit.

#4 A velour set to save the day

Shiny velour sets gripped every woman's heart in the early 2000s. Velous sets offer a high amount of comfort and style. Raven Johnson wore a pink-colored velvet set with grey sneakers. The entire attire appeared effortless and stylish.

#5 A glamorous red dress

For the USC Gala, Johnson wore a red dress that was draped on one side, thus creating an interesting silhouette. The outfit was paired with black heels and her signature 'R' pendant.

Image Credit: Raven Johnson's Instagram Post

These are just some of her best outfits from a sea of others. Let us know which one is your favorite in the discuss box.