IN PHOTOS: NC State star DJ Burns shares snippets from a fun day out while enjoying golf during the NCAAB offseason

Former NC State Wolfpack star DJ Burns has wrapped his college eligibility this year and has been spotted having a good time playing golf. While discussions about Burns' NFL prospects are ongoing, the 6ft 8 star seems to have found solace in the golf course.

A man of many talents, the athlete shared a collage of four photos capturing his moments on the greens. He shared the pictures on his Instagram story with the song 'I Want It' by G Herbo playing in the background.

DJ Burns was instrumental in the NC State's memorable run in the March Madness. He led the program to the Final Four contest after 40 years, scoring 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists against Duke Blue Devils in a 76-64 win.

Burns redshirted in his Freshman season with Tennesse. He later moved to Winthrop Eagles in 2019. Burns moved to NC State in 2022.

Burns' exploits on the basketball court earned him many awards and recognitions. He was awarded Big South Freshman of the Year in 2022 and named First Team All-Big South in the same year. He also won Big South Player of the Year in 2022 and ACC Tournament MVP in 2024.

Burns averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the 2023-24 season. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point range.

The x factor of DJ Burns according to DJ Burns

Burns has a multi-dimensional personality. He loves fashion, enjoys reading, owns a couple of vending machines, and plays four musical instruments: tuba, piano, baritone saxophone, and upright brass. DJ Burns loves to rap too.

Burns was the center of attention during the recent March Madness tournament. However, the star thinks that his physical features are primarily responsible for the attention he gets.

275 lbs star was recently asked by the Athletic about the reason for the massive attention he attracts. DJ Burns kept it simple:

“I would definitely say my size is 100 percent the reason. I think if I was a skinny guy, at 240 doing this, it wouldn’t even be looked at, at all."

But not many agree with Burns here. As per ESPN, head coach Kevin Keatts feels that off the hard court, Burns has a lovable personality that everyone wants to be around him.

What is your view about the different facets of DJ Burns' personality?