“Is this bigger than football?”: College hoops fans hyped as No. 1 Auburn set to face No. 2 Alabama

The Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are the first and second-ranked teams in the AP Top 25 Poll that was released Monday. Both sides have at least 20 wins and have beaten their fair share of ranked opponents.

So, college hoops fans are hyped for their showdown on Saturday at Alabama.

Here's what fans had to say on Instagram.

Is this bigger than football?

A fan said: "Generational matchup."

Another added: "Game of the century?"

However, some raised questions about the validity of the rankings and the strength of the programs.

You got the rankings wrong

A fan said: "Florida is better than both."

Another added: "Auburn is a joke!!"

How have Auburn and Alabama performed this season?

The Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide have stacked rosters and have proven to be the teams to beat in college hoops.

Auburn (21-2, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) has enjoyed an almost flawless season under Bruce Pearl. The Tigers started their season with seven straight wins, three of which came against ranked opponents. Their first loss was to the Duke Blue Devils 84-78.

Following the loss, the Tigers went on a 14-game winning streak. Notable wins in the streak came against the Purdue Boilermakers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Ole Miss Rebels. However, their streak ended with Saturday's 90-81 loss to the Florida Gators, who are ranked No. 3 in Monday's poll.

Next up for the Tigers is a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday before their showdown with the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1) have also been dominant this season. The Tide started the season with three consecutive wins before losing to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Crimson Tide then embarked on another win streak that extended to three games before losing to the Oregon Ducks. Next came an eight-game winning streak that included victories over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies. However, they were back in the loss column after a forgettable showing against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide will enter the game against the Auburn Tigers on the back of a six-game winning streak. It's a game with everything to play for as the regular season winds down.

