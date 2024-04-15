Is Caitlin Clark going to the WNBA? Taking a closer look at Iowa star's basketball career

Caitlin Clark had an illustrious college career. The point guard set new standards for the women’s game in her four years at Iowa.

Is Caitlin Clark going to the WNBA?

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Caitlin Clark announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on social media. This came days after she broke Pete Maravich's 54-year-old NCAA Division I record against Ohio State.

“While the season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I'm excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Clark said in a statement.

The point guard appreciated everyone who made her four-year career with the Hawkeyes a seamless and successful one.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me," Clark said.

"Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”

She's expected to be picked first overall in the upcoming draft. Indiana Fever holds the first pick in the draft.

Caitlin Clark's career at Iowa

Caitlin Clark showcased her talent during her four-year tenure playing varsity basketball for Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. Her stellar performance earned her recognition as a five-star recruit, ranking as the fourth-best player in her class by ESPN.

She received offers from a host of schools across the country, including Iowa, Iowa State and Notre Dame. Being a Catholic, her family wanted her to play with the Fighting Irish and even made a verbal commitment to the school. However, she ended up signing for Iowa.

Caitlin Clark was a crucial part of the Iowa team throughout her four-year career in the program. She had a noteworthy career with the Hawkeyes, leading them to three Big Ten Tournament titles and a regular-season championship. Iowa also played in two national championship games during her tenure.

She won several awards while playing for the Hawkeyes. Clark is a two-time AP Player of the Year, two-time Naismith Player of the Year, three-time Big Ten Player of the Year and three-time Big Ten Tournament Player of the Year.

Now that she has declared, despite having an extra year of eligibility, the WNBA awaits the debut of a college basketball star.