Is Chloe Kitts playing today? Exploring South Carolina star's availability vs Texas (March 9)

Chloe Kitts and the South Carolina Gamecocks are scheduled to take on the Texas Longhorns in the final of the SEC Tournament on Sunday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET and has both of the top two seeds in the tournament. The Gamecocks (29-3) are the No. 1 seed, and the Longhorns (31-2) are the No. 2 seed.

Ad

Is Chloe Kitts playing today?

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday. It was a dominant performance, with the Gamecocks winning 93-75. However, Chloe Kitts only played 17 minutes, far below her normal playing time. As a result, some fans might be concerned that Kitts will not be available for the matchup on Sunday.

Fortunately for Gamecocks fans, they do not need to worry about their star forward missing the championship game. Kitts was pulled from the game to give her rest because the matchup was out of reach of Oklahoma. She has no injury designation and is expected to be a full participant in today's game against the Texas Longhorns.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Chloe Kitts and the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Texas Longhorns

Looking ahead to the SEC championship game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns, it is expected to be a tight contest between two of the best teams in the nation. Interestingly, while the Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, they are the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

Ad

Conversely, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 seed but only the No. 5-ranked team. Despite that interesting quirk in the seeding, this is expected to be a highly competitive matchup. As a result, the game will likely be decided by whichever team gets more possessions.

For a team to dominate the possession game, they need strong rebounders, and as a result, Chloe Kitts will play a crucial role for the Gamecocks. Kitts is the most effective rebounder for the Gamecocks, averaging 7.8 rebounds per contest. If she is unable to have a good game on the glass, it will be tough for the Gamecocks to defeat the Longhorns.

Before playing fewer minutes against Oklahoma, Kitts was on an impressive stretch of rebounding. In her previous three games, she had 10, 10 and 13 rebounds. Another performance like that would certainly help the Gamecocks on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here