Is Donovan Clingan playing today vs Creighton? Looking at UConn Center's availability against Blue Jays

UConn center Donovan Clingan will be in the lineup on Tuesday as the Huskies go on the road to play the Creighton Blue Jays.

Clingan has dealt with injuries this season but returned to the lineup on Jan. 17. Since then, he has played a key role for the Huskies on both ends of the floor:

"There's a bunch of other centers that have gaudier numbers," Dan Hurley said, via Fox Sports.

"But they don't play on a team like ours that is so balanced. We react offensively, really. We send the ball where the defense tells us to send the ball. I don't know what (Clingan) averages a game, but he's one of the most impactful players in the country. Top two, top three most valuable players in the country, that kid."

Clingan has played nine straight games for UConn.

Donovan Clingan's stats last game

Donovan Clingan recorded 17 points in his last game.

UConn is coming off an 81-53 blowout win at win over Marquette, where Donovan Clingan played 24 minutes, recording a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and also adding two assists.

“Donovan is one of the most impactful players in the country, where we’re maybe the best offensive and the best defensive team in the country, maybe both ends, when he’s in the game,” Hurley said after the Marquette game, via The Athletic.

This season, Clingan is averaging 12.3 PPG, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 assists in 21 games, including 19 starts.

How to watch UConn vs. Creighton basketball?

The number-one-ranked UConn Huskies go on the road to play the 15th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed on FuboTV.

UConn enters the game as a three-point favorite, while the over/under for the game is set at 144.5 points. The Huskies are on a 14-game winning streak, which includes a 62-48 home win over Creighton on Jan. 17.