Is Olivia Miles playing tonight? Exploring Notre Dame guard's status vs. Miami

No. 1-ranked Notre Dame will face ACC opponent Miami on Thursday. As the Fighting Irish aim to remain undefeated in conference play, they will look for the dominance of senior guard Olivia Miles.

After missing the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL in her right knee, Miles has remained healthy this year. She has started in every game for Notre Dame this campaign, averaging a career-high 33.6 minutes per game. She is expected to play in Thursday's conference matchup.

Olivia Miles' senior season at Notre Dame

In her return from injury, Miles hasn't missed a beat. She's averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game, and her percentages from the field, beyond the arc and the free-throw line are all also the highest of her career. The biggest increase has is in her 3-point shooting, where the guard has improved from 22.8% in the 2022-23 season to 44.0% this year.

Miles has recorded more than her points per game average in three of the last five games, including two matchups where she scored 20+ points. She scored a season-high 28 during the Feb. 13 win at Pittsburgh.

Despite her successful season, the senior guard struggled in Notre Dame's (23-2, 14-0 ACC) most recent game. The Fighting Irish defeated the No. 11-ranked Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 11-3) on Monday but with less contribution from Miles than usual. She put up single-digit points (nine) for only the second time this season and her 20.0% 3-point percentage was her lowest in the last five games.

What lies ahead for Olivia Miles' Notre Dame?

Thursday's Miami game is not expected to be a tough contest for the No. 1-ranked Fighting Irish as the Hurricanes are just 3-11 in conference play. However, they are battling to stay in contention for an ACC Tournament bid. Following the visit to Miami, Notre Dame will finish the regular season with three more ACC matchups.

Its hardest matchup remaining will likely be against No.13-ranked NC State. ESPN's Bracketology has Notre Dame as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the seeding won't be determined until after the regular season and conference tournaments are over.

