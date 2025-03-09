Is Paige Bueckers playing today? Exploring UConn star's availability vs. Villanova (March 9)

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has emerged as one of the best players in college basketball and is projected by many to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, before that happens, she needs to finish her season with UConn (29-3).

The team potentially has two more games before the NCAA tournament kicks off. The Huskies are competing for the Big East title and have a semifinal matchup against the Villanova Wildcats (18-13) on Sunday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Is Paige Bueckers playing today?

While Paige Bueckers has had another great season for the UConn Huskies, it has not been without its struggles. She dealt with injuries earlier in the season. Notably, she missed two games in early January with a lower body sprain. Fortunately for the Huskies, Bueckers returned to the lineup after missing those games and has not dealt with injuries since then.

As a result, Paige Bueckers enters Sunday's game with no injury designation. She will start for the Huskies, barring anything unforeseen happening in the lead-up to the game. The Huskies will need Bueckers to be at her best to advance to the Big East Tournament final.

What to expect from Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies vs. the Villanova Wildcats?

The UConn Huskies have been one of the most dominant women's basketball teams this season. Not only are they the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament, but also the No. 3-ranked team in the nation. They dominated their quarterfinal matchup against St. John's, winning 71-40. They have won their last eight games, and their last loss was against Tennessee on February 6.

The Villanova Wildcats have not had an equally dominant season as the Huskies. They have had an up-and-down year and were not looking good heading into the Big East Tournament. They lost their last game of the regular season, 70-55 to No. 22-ranked Creighton, and had lost two of their last three regular season games.

However, the Wildcats bounced back and pulled off an upset over Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. While it was an impressive victory, the road could end here for Villanova.

Paige Bueckers has been performing well all season, especially since returning from injury. Fans should expect Bueckers to have a big game as the Huskies push to reach the Big East Championship Game in preparation for the NCAA Tournament.

