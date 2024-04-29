Is Reed Sheppard left-handed? All we know about Kentucky guard

After a season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Reed Sheppard has announced his decision to enter the NBA draft.

Sheppard was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school, ranking among the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class. As the 19-year-old takes the next important step in his career, we take a look at one of his physical attributes.

Is Reed Sheppard left-handed?

Reed Sheppard is not primarily left-handed. However, the Kentucky freshman has consistently displayed effective ambidexterity on the ball.

Sheppard is as effective with his left hand as he is with his right, both for shooting and dribbling, as well as passing. This is one of the unique features Sheppard has particularly used to his advantage on the court.

His ambidexterity means that he can be very unpredictable during plays, and it’s one quality many NBA scouts will look for ahead of the draft. The Kentucky-born youngster ended his freshman season with the Wildcats with an average of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also completed 53.6% of his field goal attempts.

For the native of Kentucky, the Wildcats were an easy choice amidst competition from Louisville and Virginia. He had a very successful high school career, playing for North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky. He earned a starting point as the shooting guard for the school as a freshman.

Sheppard averaged 20.6 points per game in his freshman season, attracting positive media reviews. He went on to have an even more prolific sophomore season with a 30.1 point average in 28 games, leading the state of Kentucky. He was honored as the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year in his junior season.

He earned the selection to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game and also won the Kentucky Mr. Basketball Award in his senior season. Sheppard might not replicate his high school success with the Wildcats but has the talent to make an impact in the NBA.

The Wildcats are also in a period of transition following the departure of John Calipari and the hiring of Mark Pope to replace him. That probably contributed to Sheppard’s decision to move on from Kentucky. Pope’s arrival will no doubt affect the team’s roster in terms of recruitment from high school and the transfer portal.

