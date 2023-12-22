Kent State vs Oregon, Odds and Picks - Dec. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Oregon Ducks (7-3) look to defend their home court, the Matthew Knight Arena, when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) on Thursday at 9 PM EST.

The Golden Flashes have won three straight, most recently a victory over Cleveland State on Dec. 9th. However, Kent State's schedule has been relatively weak, boasting the 180th toughest strength of schedule, while Oregon sits at 60th.

The Ducks are coming off a lopsided loss to Syracuse. Yet at home, Oregon remains unbeaten at 5-0 and will attempt to continue that dominance.

Kent State vs Oregon Prediction

Kent State capped their non-conference slate at home with an 83-77 victory over Cleveland State. Kent State was led by standouts Chris Payton Jr. (18 points, career-best 20 rebounds) and Cli'Ron Hornbeak (15 points, six rebounds).

Flashes have performed well; however, their sole road game was against South Dakota State, winning the matchup 82-73. Now Kent State must travel to Eugene and clash with the Ducks.

Oregon is coming off a decisive 83-63 loss to Syracuse, snapping their three-game winning streak. The injury bug continues plaguing the Ducks. Head Coach Dana Altman announced that guard Jesse Zarzuela will have ankle surgery, ending his season. Reserve guard Keeshawn Barthelemy also injured his ankle, ruling him out Thursday after missing Syracuse.

However, Altman provided encouraging updates on injured stars Mookie Cook (ankle surgery in October) and N'Faly Dante (November knee surgery). Cook is practicing and could debut within two weeks. Dante is expected back by mid-January.

Though Kent State has found success of late, they will face a motivated Oregon squad eager to bounce back while defending their perfect home record as non-conference play wraps up.

PREDICTION: Oregon are predicted to edge out Kent State for the victory, with the game expected to end in a close 64-60 score.

Kent State vs Oregon betting tips

#1: Kent State posts a 4-4 record against the spread this season.

#2: Oregon has covered the spread in 4 of 7 matchups.

#3: Games with Oregon have surpassed betting total twice this season.

Kent State vs Oregon Head-to-Head

Oregon and Kent State will face each other for the first time when they tip off on Thursday.

Where to watch Kent State vs Oregon?

Fans can watch the highly-anticipated showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Kent State Golden Flashes on the Pac-12 Network.