Louisiana Tech vs FIU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

One of Conference USA's top teams, Lousiana Tech (15-6, 5-1), will look to continue its winning ways against Florida International (7-14, 2-4) on Thursday.

Louisiana finds itself tied for the lead in CUSA with Sam Houston State. FIU, meanwhile, is in a four-way tie at the bottom of the league but is only three games off the lead and a game away from a third-place tie, behind Tech and Sam Houston State.

Tech's only loss in January was an 81-77 defeat at Sam Houston State, but since then, coach Talvin Hester's Bulldogs have won five games in a row.

Senior star Isaiah Crawford has scored 1,318 points in his Tech career, while six-foot-11 French import Daniel Batcho is averaging a double-double (14.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg).

Tech is stingy defensively, ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 63.2 ppg. Tech has held opponents to 38.6% shooting overall (eighth best in the nation) and has held conference foes to 28.9% from the 3-point range (tops in the CUSA).

Shown here with Texas Tech, forward Daniel Batcho averages a double-double for Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, if Florida International needs to steal the game (figuratively speaking), they're in luck.

Sophomore guard Arutro Dean leads the NCAA in steals, with 81 takeaways. Dean (12.6 ppg) and fellow guard Javaunte Hawkins (12.8 ppg), both five-foot-11, lead the Panthers in scoring..

As that insight might suggest, FIU struggles on the glass, getting outrebounded by 4.6 boards per game, a margin that has increased to 7.1 per game in conference play.

FIU had a 2-4 January, and comes into thjs game having lost three in a row.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Betting Odds

Tech is a 7.5 point home favorite, with the money line paying at -320 for Tech and +260 for FIU. The over/under for the game is at 142.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Head-to-Head

Tech holds an 11-8 advantage in the series. The Bulldogs won two of three over FIU a year ago. The Panthers won their home game in Miami, and Tech winning a home game by a point and a conference tournament matchup by five points in overtime.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Where to Watch

This game will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform, with streaming options including Sling and FUBO for those with ESPN+ subscriptions.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Key Injuries

Florida International

The Panthers will be without junior forward Jonathan Aybar. The six-foot-nine Aybar, who averages 7.2 ppg and 3.6 rpg, is out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Best picks and prediction

Tech has all the momentum in this game. Given Tech's relatively slow pace of play and the lack of depth for Florida International, the under might be a tempting pick at 142.5.

Tech holds league foes to 62.2 points per game, so unless it's a blowout or FIU gets really hot, the under looks good. For a winner, the team with momentum and great defensive stats is difficult to ignore.

Pick: Louisiana Tech (-7.5, -320)