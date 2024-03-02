LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson registered 14 points, five rebounds and three assists during her team's blowout 80-54 win against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Thursday as the Tigers confirmed their No. 2 seed status in the SEC tournament.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued Johnson (per On3) reacted on her Instagram account to pictures of fans flocking to meet the LSU stars after the game.

"CRAZY," Johnson captioned.

Johnson's IG stories

Flau'jae Johnson and the WNBA

Flau'jae Johnson turned 20 in November last year and is not yet eligible to declare for the WNBA as one has to be 22 during the year of the draft.

Earlier in the season, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey revealed just how important Johnson was to the reigning national champions.

“Flau’jae got so many minutes as a freshman last year. It’s allowed her to mature and become more comfortable faster,” Mulkey said (h/t On3). “She’s just a sophomore. She and Angel are the two most experienced I have out there in this system for me.”

“She’s trying to be that all-around player. She’s trying to get you rebounds, she’s trying to guard their best player on the perimeter for us because she does have the most experience. Making her a better all-around player and making her understand that you’re not going to play a perfect game,” Mulkey said. “She just has a joy about playing this game that is contagious.”

During an interview with Atlanta Black Star, the outspoken Flau'jae Johnson talked about what she plans to do in the future.

“I wanna play the best of the best like as a competitor.” “It’s a long time until then,” Johnson said, “but it’s always been my dream to go to the WNBA since I knew that it was a league I could really compete in.”

In an interview with Fox Sports, Johnson discussed the changes she would welcome in the WNBA before declaring for the draft.

“You go to college, and you’re treated like a pro,” Johnson said. “Then, you go to the pros and you’re treated not like a professional. In that way, I say the league can be better. I know everybody will say revenue, but it’s going to take time for the game to get to where it’s supposed to get.

“I think just the conditions for the players — living arrangements, travel arrangements — that’s very important to the athlete. I was fortunate enough to be in college for the NIL era, so I’ll be more than fine going to the league. But, yeah, that’s very important.”

With fellow LSU star Angel Reese likely leaving for the WNBA later this year, the reigns of the Tigers team will likely rest with Flau'jae Johnson.