$1,100,000 NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson makes bold move as LSU star aims to help young athletes - “looking forward”

Flau'jae Johnson is making headlines for all the right seasons. On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers star took to Instagram to reveal that she will be collaborating with Overtime Select to advise top high school athletes.

Johnson, who has NIL deals worth $1.1 million according to On3, captioned her post:

"Looking forward to advising the next generation of athletes with @overtimeselect"

As per reports, the Overtime Select high school basketball league is set to commence later this summer. The tournament will feature eight teams battling it out across four weeks for the championship.

All the league games will be held at OTE Arena in Atlanta. Gatorade, State Farm, Adidas and Nissan have been named as founding sponsors for Overtime Select. Meanwhile, Johnson is certainly eager to play the role of a counselor for young athletes as the high-profile event.

In a statement, Overtime Select director Sascha Malas said:

“We are so excited to tip-off Overtime Select and to give fans the chance to see elite match-ups with the best players in the country.

“Overtime WBB has been a leader in the space for five years and we can’t wait to continue our support and growth of women’s basketball with the future stars of the game. Our goal is to positively impact the women who participate in Overtime Select’s futures and enhance their success on and off the court.”

A look at Flau'jae Johnson's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'jae Johnson is having another solid season with the No. 13 LSU Tigers in her sophomore season. In 25 appearances so far, she is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Johnson is making 49% of her field goals and 34.4% of her 3-pointers. The guard is also converting 72.1% of her free throws.

Johnson's impressive outings have kept the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC title this season. LSU is currently second in the Southeastern standings with a 22-4 overall record (9-3 in the conference), only behind the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.