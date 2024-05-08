$1.2M NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson shares agenda of her Apple meeting with fans

Flau'Jae Johnson is making the best of her offseason. Besides practicing for her junior year in college basketball, the LSU guard is also focusing on her music. She is reported to be preparing her album, "Best of Both Worlds" with a potential release this summer.

On Tuesday, the $1.2 million NIL-valued (per On3) Johnson posted to her Instagram stories about her first meeting of the day with Apple. She said:

"Now, we're in my meeting with Apple with the team. We're gonna talk about some music things."

Flau'Jae Johnson, on Monday, posted a snippet from her new song, Perfect Timing. This follows her previous song, AMF, a collaboration with NLE Choppa, released in March. She is also reported to be releasing a song with Lil Wayne in June.

Johnson has been balancing both basketball and music from a young age. She once shared in an interview with the New York Times:

“I’ve been rapping and playing basketball my whole life. Now that they see me on different stages, they always ask, ‘How do you do it?’ But it’s like, I’ve been doing it. Turn up in the summer, play basketball during basketball season and then go on about my day.”

Flau'Jae Johnson teams up with ex-teammate for a new NIL collaboration

While Hailey Van Lith may have signed with the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2024-25 season, LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson still collaborated with the former Tiger in a campaign for Apple Cash.

Promoting Apple's feature of sending money via messages, the two guard's text messages started with Van Lith asking for approval of a cake for the party. Johnson sent her $20 saying:

"Hailey!...You're a better baller ... Than a baker."

The former Tigers guard responded:

"LOL I'll stick to ball."

Flau'Jae Johnson also came to Van Lith's defense in a podcast appearance. During LSU's Elite Eight game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Hailey Van Lith became the center of attention as fans berated her for not guarding Caitlin Clark properly. Flau'Jae said:

"You could not guard that girl (Clark) for 40 minutes. But she (Van Lith) stepped up for the challenge at the end of the day. I had to follow the scouting report.

When asked about the report, Johnson said:

"Interview over! I'm out of here! Listen, I had to follow the counting report. I talked to my coach after, after we went over it — because we go over the scouting report the night before. For me, it was just like being a supportive teammate … I thought about it, and I was like, I just gotta trust the game plan.”

Johnson is preparing for next season without Angel Reese and will attempt to bring back the title to Baton Rouge.

