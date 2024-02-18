LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese has shown her supportive side in the past, especially towards the program's student-athletes. On Thursday, she cheered on the LSU gymnastics team and especially Aleah Finnegan.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese according to On3 posted a message of support for Finnegan on her X account before the No. 3 LSU Tigers faced off against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers.

"THE GIRLS ARE EATING RIGHT NOW!!! GIVE THEM ALL 10sssss @LSUGym."

LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan got her first perfect 10 of the season on the floor leading the Tigers to a 198.225 score to win the meet.

Angel Reese the peacemaker

Angel Reese is known for her outspoken nature and even occasional clapback against anyone who invades her space.

One of the longest-running narratives in Reese's sporting life has been her perceived beef with Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark after a rocky national championship game last year.

After making the cover of Women's Health Magazine and even before Caitlin Clark broke the record for most points scored in women's college basketball, Reese showed off her diplomatic skills with her comments.

“I love that we’re able to compete and still be cool after, regardless of the outside noise,” Reese said. “People even say Magic (Johnson) and Larry Bird, that era [of basketball] and how it was. If that’s who we are, then okay, cool. … I think we’re both happy about what’s going on.”

It was not the first time that Angel Reese has tried to diffuse the tension between fans who back her against Clark and vice versa. During LSU's Media Days, she again reiterated the mutual admiration that they have for each other.

“Everybody thinks that we’re at each other but me and her know, and that’s all that matters,” Reese said. “I don’t care about anything that’s negative. When you know the person and what their genuine intentions are, being able to know that we did something big, that we grew women’s basketball. That’s all that matters.”

After Clark snatched the record from Kelsey Plum with a 49-point effort against Michigan, Reese was at the forefront of well-known personalities who congratulated the Iowa Hawkeyes star on X.

"Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!" Reese wrote.

She might not show it often but as time has gone by and as she nears the end of her time in college basketball, Angel Reese has become a peacemaker supreme.