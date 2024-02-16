LSU Tigers superstar forward Angel Reese put in a shift against the Alabama Crimson Tide, registering 27 points, 19 rebounds and six assists to lift her team to an 85-66 win on Monday.

Away from the court, her boyfriend, Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, asked Reese to be his Valentine via an adorable Facetime call since the LSU forward was on the road traveling with her team.

The "Bayou Barbie," with an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, recently revealed on her Instagram that she misses being around her boyfriend in a unique way.

She released merchandise with a cute message printed on it and posted it on her stories with the caption:

"I MISS MY MANS SYDROMEEE. SHOP NOW!!!"

Image via Instagram

Angel Reese gives tell-all interview

The popular Angel Reese landed her fourth magazine cover when she revealed that she would be featured in Women's Health Magazine for the 2024 March/April issue.

Reese gave an in-depth tell-all interview to the magazine covering topics including her tough upbringing, love life and rise to fame.

“Our school was literally across the street from a prison,” Reese said. “I was lucky enough to have skills and be able to make it out of there.”

Reese donated $12,000 to St. Frances Academy to cover the tuition fees of one student for a full year, and she revealed the reason behind it and why she chose to attend the University of Maryland close to her home.

“I gave back to the people who started my journey,” Reese said. “My mom worked hard [when I was] growing up, raising us by herself. So that was my payback to her.”

Her fame has grown to the point that she can only attend classes online instead of physical classes due to her celebrity status. She addressed the issue and how she deals with the hate that comes with it.

“Everybody used to talk about how Livvy wasn’t even able to go to class and stuff [because of her fame]. I could only imagine what she was dealing with,” Reese said. “And then when it happened to me [after the championship game], I was like, ‘Well, dang.’

“People are going to say what they want to say, but I know how many people I have impacted in a positive way. I don’t live with any regrets.”

Almost a year after winning the national championship for her team, the appetite from the public and brands for Angel Reese has not waned even one bit.