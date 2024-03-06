$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese shares heartwarming note after SEC Player of the Year win: "Wrote this in November when everyone was against me"

Angel Reese added to her hardware on Tuesday as she was named SEC Player of the Year. The LSU Tigers reacted to winning the award on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of her list of reminders with the caption:

"I wrote this in November when everyone was against me. Keep showing up. Keep going. It don't rain forever. 🙏🏽"

Her list of reminders read:

"• Foucs on you • Stay down 10 • Know who loves you at a time like this • F the outside noise • Everyday the sun don't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow • Trust God • Grind • Stay in the gym • Everything happens for a reason • Through all of this: • Learn • Grow • Make mistakes and get back up • In three months, you will get the last laugh"

Check out a screenshot of Angel Reese's Instagram story below:

Angel Reese shares her reminders from November [image via @angelreese10/Instagram]

Reese also shared a message to her Twitter account, stating:

"So many things I could say right now but all ima say is thank you God. STAY DOWN 10. 🙏🏽"

Check out Angel Reese's tweet below:

The senior forward had an up-and-down start to her season as she missed four and a half games due to unspecified reasons. Despite the suspension, Reese's play was strong enough to warrant selection as the SEC Player of the Year.

How has Angel Reese performed in her college career?

Angel Reese initially joined the Maryland Terrapins as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. She made just 15 appearances as a true freshman after suffering an injury and averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in just 15.2 minutes per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 67.1% from the free-throw line.

Despite playing just 25.8 mpg the following season, Reese had a breakout season, averaging 17.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.7 spg and 1.1 bpg while shooting 50.0% from the field and 68.3% from the free-throw line. She earned third-team All-American honors.

Reese joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal following the season and made an immediate impact. The junior forward averaged 23.0 ppg, 15.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.8 spg and 1.6 bpg while shooting 52.5% from the field and 70.8% from the free-throw line. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American and led the Tigers to a national title, winning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.

In the 2023-24 regular season, she averaged 19.1 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg and 0.9 bpg while shooting 49.9% from the field and 73.8% from the free-throw line in 2023-24. While Reese has the option to return for a fifth season due to the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is expected to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.