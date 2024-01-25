LSU forward Angel Reese earned the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week award on Tuesday after back-to-back double-doubles against Alabama and Arkansas that steered the Tigers back following a shocking loss to the Auburn Tigers on Jan. 14.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese was in high spirits and recently showed off her mother Angel Webb's gameday outfit on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"OKAYY."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese: breaking stereotypes and empowering women

After leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship in April, Angel Reese's life changed overnight, and her NIL valuation shot up from $319,000 to $1.1 million and now stands at $1.7 million.

Reese did not sit on her hands and has gone about trying to break stereotypes about female athletes and empower her fellow women athletes.

During an interview with Blavity, the LSU forward talked about how she intends to use her platform to break stereotypes.

“I’m trying to change the stereotype that women in sports can’t be girly and have fashion off the court,” she said. “I love high fashion, and thrifting is my thing, too.”

Reese discussed how she handles fame and how she keeps the values taught to her by her mother.

“I’m still young, and sometimes it is overwhelming,” Reese said. “I have so many people coming at me, and I know everything I do or post is looked at, posted, reposted. Knowing that my life isn’t normal anymore, I have to be mindful of everything I do.

"I’ve never posted anything vulgar or anything that my mom wouldn’t approve of. But just knowing everything I do inspires other people — I’ve always been confident. I’ve always been outspoken. I’ve always been the tallest girl in the class, so I had to be confident in who I was.”

Angel Reese founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation last year. Its stated mission is to empower female student-athletes.

“Foster equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives, develop practical solutions to overcome systemic challenges, and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world,” the foundation's statement reads.

Reese recently donated $12,000 to her high school alma mater in Baltimore, the St. Frances tuition fund, and her mother, Angel Webb, tweeted an astonishing fact.

“This is the same fund that covered Angel’s tuition all 4 years as a student at SFA,” Angel Webb tweeted.

It's safe to say that Angel Reese has used her platform to maximum effect to give back to the community and break stereotypes about women in sports.