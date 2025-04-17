$12M worth Dawn Staley welcomes new signing Ta'Niya Latson as South Carolina lands MiLaysia Fulwiley replacement

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley welcomed high-scoring guard Ta'Niya Latson to the Gamecocks more than a week after losing to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA Tournament final.

The three-time national champion coach, with a net worth of $12 million (per Celebrity NetWorth), greeted the 5-foot-8 incoming senior in a social media post. Staley expressed her excitement to start the 2025-26 women's college basketball season with her newest acquisition.

"Welcome welcome welcome Ta’Niya!! Thank you for joining our Gamecock family! I would say @GamecockWBB FAMs activate but you already gave her your special welcome! We can’t wait to get started!!," Staley wrote on X.

Latson topped the nation in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per game, leading the Florida State Seminoles (24-9) to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 29.0 ppg in the NCAA Tournament after scoring 28 points in the first round against George Mason and 30 in the Round of 32 against LSU.

Latson is expected to replace MiLaysia Fulwiley after the sophomore guard placed her name in the transfer portal following two seasons with South Carolina. She joins incoming freshman Ayla McDowell as the new addition to the Gamecocks for their 2025-26 campaign.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cites Ta'Niya Latson's playmaking skills as her secret weapon

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley revealed why she signed Ta'Niya Latson from the transfer portal. The three-time national champion coach said she acquired Latson due to her leadership and ability to set up teammates.

"She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams. Ta’Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor," Staley said.

Staley added that the team is honored to be part of Latson's journey in the 2025-26 season. Ta'Niya Latson used to be Raven Johnson's teammate at Westlake High School in Atlanta, where they won three state championships and a national title in 2021. She was an honorable mention All-American in her three seasons with Florida State.

Last season, the 5-foot-8 guard scored at least 20 points 25 times, including seven 30-point outings and a career-high 40 at Virginia Tech. She also posted four double-doubles and a triple-double.

What can you say about Ta'Niya Latson's transfer from Florida State to South Carolina? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

