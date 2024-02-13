2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 15: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 has been released, and Week 15 has seen a lot of movement across the board. As we continue to get closer to the end of the regular season, there is a lot of opportunities for teams to strengthen their resumes and dominate down the stretch.

But what teams are trending in the right direction and which programs are struggling right now? Let's take a deeper dive into the rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

The top two spots have remained untouched, but there have been massive shakeups in almost every other spot in the AP Poll Top 25. UConn and Purdue are the top two programs, but now Houston, Marquette and Arizona occupy the top five programs in the nation.

Below are all 25 teams that are ranked via the latest AP Poll.

Ranking Team Record 1 UConn 22-2 2 Purdue 22-2 3 Houston 21-3 4 Marquette 18-5 5 Arizona 19-5 6 Kansas 19-5 7 North Carolina 19-5 8 Tennessee 17-6 9 Duke 18-5 10 Iowa State 18-5 11 South Carolina 21-3 12 Baylor 17-6 13 Auburn 19-5 14 Illinois 17-6 15 Alabama 17-7 16 Dayton 19-4 17 Creighton 17-7 18 Saint Mary's 20-6 19 BYU 17-6 20 Wisconsin 16-8 21 Virginia 19-5 22 Kentucky 16-7 23 Indiana State 22-3 24 Florida Atlantic 19-5 25 Oklahoma 18-6

What team moved up the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

There are two programs that were able to climb four spots, as Iowa State and South Carolina were big risers in the rankings. The Cyclones were able to go 2-0 last week as they secured a win on the road against the Texas Longhorns (70-65) and at home against the TCU Horned Frogs (71-59).

The Gamecocks continue to surge as they had a perfect week with two home wins. They were able to win a close home game against the Ole Miss Rebels (68-65), and then had a more convincing victory at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores (75-60). They have a tough week coming up but could continue climbing if they keep playing well.

What team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped nine spots as they now sit at 20th in the latest AP Poll. They continue to drop as they added two more losses to their losing streak. The Badgers are coming off road losses against the Michigan Wolverines (72-68) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (78-56).

They need to figure out how to get back in the win column. Otherwise, they will fall off the top 25 entirely by this time next week. In their upcoming matchups, they host the Ohio State Buckeyes and then hit the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

