“2024 without a doubt”, “2020 was stacked”: College hoops fans debate between freshman classes featuring Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and more

Bleacher Report Hoops took to Instagram on Friday to share a thought provoking question.
"Class of 2020 or class of 2024, who’s got the better freshman class?🧐 @marchmadnessmbb," the post asked.
The post then shared slides that each had a photo of a current NCAA freshman star, such as Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, next to 2020 top freshmen like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs.
College hoops fans debated which freshman class reigns supreme. However, they couldn't reach a concensus. Many argued that this year's class is better.
"2024 without a doubt."
"2024 and it isn't that close."
Others had the opposite point of view.
"2020 was stacked."
"2020 easily."
"The amount of marketable players that the 2020 class had will never be seen again. That class had an insane effect on Gen Z basketball."
Some argued that it's too early to determine which freshman class is superior.
"2020 had more talent maybe but seeing how some of they careers playing out you could say 2024."
"Gotta see who pans out."
Comparing Cade Cunningham and Cooper Flagg
Arguably the best way to compare the 2020 and 2024 freshman classes is by comparing the No. 1 NBA Draft pick.
The shining star of the 2020 freshman class was Cade Cunningham, who played guard for Oklahoma State. In his sole season with the Cowboys, he averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and was a consensus All American and was named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Cunningham went on to be the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and now plays for the Detroit Pistons.
Cooper Flagg has been this season's star freshman. Flagg, a guard for No. 3 Duke, is averaging 19.7 points per game. Although this is below Cunningham's freshman season, Flagg has him beat in the rebounds and assists categories, averaging 7.7 and four, respectively. The young star is expected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.
Flagg's future is promising, and Cunningham still has a long career ahead. It's hard to compare the talented 2020 and 2024 classes, and as some comments suggested, it may be too early to determine which freshman class was better.
