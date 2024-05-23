3 best moments between LSU star Flau'jae Johnson and WNBA rookie Angel Reese that showed their special bond

Former Louisiana State University sensation Angel Reese has moved on to the WNBA and is now part of the Chicago Sky squad. Her former teammate and current LSU Lady Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson has emerged as the new face of the team after Reese’s departure to the pros.

As teammates, Reese and Johnson raised the LSU Lady Tigers to impressive heights. They won the 2022-23 NCAA National Championship title together and had a historic run in last year’s March Madness tournament, where they faced the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight round.

Reese and Johnson have given fans many funny and interesting instances showing their close bond. Let’s look at three times the two were the poster children of perfect teammates.

No. 1 — Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson featured in a campaign together

Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson once collaborated with Amazon to appear in a commercial together. In the commercial, the two look through the products they ordered. The interaction between the two cracked up many fans.

“Hey guys, Angel here. Let me show you guys my room dripped out with Amazon for less,” Reese says at the start. “I like a clean room, no trash.”

“Get that garbage out of here,” Johnson replies.

“Girl I’ve never seen you study before,” Reese shoots back.

“Yeah, study, because I’m always in my room when I study,” Johnson responds. “Make the money, don’t let the money make you.”

No. 2 — Angel and Flau’jae promote her single

After the LSU Tigers defeated Middle Tennessee to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament, Johnson used the opportunity to promote her newest single.

"Go stream my new single, 'It Ain't My Fault,'" Johnson said postgame with Reese singing along. "It's out everywhere."

"Get out ya feelings. Get a bag,” said Angel Reese.

No. 3 — Johnson opens up about her thoughts on going pro after Chicago drafts Reese

Flau’jae Johnson, like a good friend, was proud of Angel Reese’s achievement after the Chicago Sky picked her in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The LSU star then said that her teammate’s WNBA selection ignited a passion in her to also realize her dreams. She said:

“It has definitely fired me, like, she was literally my teammate in college, and now she is pursuing her dream in the draft, which is also a dream of mine. When her name got called, I felt like it was a win for everybody. I was so proud of her, I told her congratulations,” Johnson told Kevin Hart on NBA Unpluggeed.

These instances show the close connection the two share and give a sneak peek into their interesting friendship.